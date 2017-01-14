Seven injured in roof collapse in Karachi

KARACHI: At least seven people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in P&T Colony of Korangi area, reported private TV channel.

It has been reported that the roof collapsed owing to heavy rains.

Sources revealed that five people have died in different incidents as a result of heavy rains.

The security officials and locals of the area rushed to the place immediately after the incident and recovered the persons stuck underneath the rubbles.

The casualties were immediately shifted to Jinnah Hospital where medical treatment is being provided to them.