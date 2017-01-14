School education ministry provides motorcycles and tablets to employees

The provincial ministry of school education has provided its Monitoring & Evaluation Assistants (MEAs) with motorcycles and the latest tablets, Provincial Minister for School Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Saturday. “They are the linchpins of our department and therefore the government is making sure that they can perform and achieve the targets of the school education department,” the minister said.

He stated this while addressing the ceremony held at Directorate of Staff Development to distribute the Honda 125 motorcycles and tablet computers among the MEAs on Saturday.

School Education Department Special Secretary Imran Sikandar Bloch and Programme Director-DSD Ramzan Saeed and a good number of school education officials attended the function.

In his key-note address, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan announced an increase of 40 percent in the salary of the MEAs.

The minister also announced an annual increase and asked them to work hard to help provide quality education to the students. While appreciating the effective role of the MEAs in achieving targets, he said that the increase in salaries and provision of other facilities in the shape of motorcycles and tablets is a reward for their hard work and abilities.

He said that a total of 1,068 MEAs in 36 districts of the province will benefit from this package. He also said that the MEAs have been performing multiple roles, including performance evaluation and data collection which help the department in assessment and future planning.

Earlier, Special Secretary Imran Sikandar spoke on the occasion and reiterated the commitment of the department to provide the best education as well as facilities to the staff.

Later, Minister Rana Mashhood distributed motorcycles and tablets to the MEAs and asked them to work with more zeal and vigour so that the target of 100 percent enrollment could be achieved soon.