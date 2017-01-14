Rain forces postponing of Karachi Eat Food Festival

KARACHI: Owing to incessant rain and flooded streets, Karachi Eat Food Festival 2017 was postponed until next week, organisers say.

The three-day food festival got under way on Friday, but heavy showers forced the organisers to postpone the event until Sunday. But a few hours later, it was announced that the festival would now kick off from Friday next week.

Here is the full message

“Ladies and gentlemen, the management of Karachi Eat is incredibly grateful to you for being such an amazing support for Karachi Eat 2017 despite the very wet weather. As many of you are aware, in spite of many people braving the rain, we were compelled to call off Day 1 of Karachi Eat 2017 due to the unexpected downpour.

“We at CKO Event Architecture have always prided ourselves on only ever delivering the very best to the public. Given the unpredictable nature of the weather, we have therefore decided it would be in the best interests of all the vendors, participants, and the public of Karachi that the complete event be rescheduled to the following weekend.

“We had initially announced that the Festival would be back on Sunday morning; however, with the rainy weather showing no signs of abating, we have decided to postpone the event in entirety to the weekend of Friday 20th January.

The Festival will now be taking place for three full days as planned initially. The revised timings and dates will be as follows:

Friday 20th January: 4:30 pm 10:30 pm

Saturday 21st January: 12 noon to 10:30 pm

Sunday 22nd January: 12 noon to 10:30 pm