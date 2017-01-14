PU to introduce IT-based Learning Management System

LAHORE: In a landmark initiative in the history of Punjab University, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has announced to introduce Learning Management System in all the teaching departments of the university.

In this regard, the Vice Chancellor held a meeting with Director IT Imran Qureshi and other IT experts. Issuing necessary directions in the meeting, Dr Zafar Mueen said that a digital system must be set up in order to replace existing obsolete learning system with digitised learning to get optimum learning results.

He said that the proposed solution would be based on Moodle which was a renowned open-source Learning Management System being widely used across the globe. He said that this system would enable students to interact online with the teachers and during the whole academic program.

He said that teachers would be able to schedule classes, mark attendance, assign quizzes, post assignments and presentations and manage examinations. He said that in this way, teachers and students would be able to contact each other on 24/7 basis.

He said that transparent assessment and course learning outcomes systems would be introduced. He said that through this system, it would also be able to know how much course had been covered. He said that faculty and students portals would also be developed.