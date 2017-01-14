PPP announces anti-govt movement from Jan 19

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced to launch an anti-government protest movement from January 19.

PPP-Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that the federal government had failed to accept People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s four demands. “Now the party led by Bilawal is starting his campaign against the federal government,” Kaira said.

The PPP leader said that the party will start the movement by holding a public meeting in Faisalabad on 19th January. He claimed that the courts had not ruled in favour of the PPP as they have done for the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in scores of cases.

“The Panamagate case cannot come to a conclusion unless the Supreme Court is made more powerful,” he said.

The PPP chairman had warned that his party will launch protests across the country if his four demands were not met. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had demanded the government to implement the parliament resolution regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, re-constitute the parliamentary committee on national security, pass Panama Bill drafted by Pakistan People’s Party and appoint a foreign minister immediately.