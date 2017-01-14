Police hold mock exercise to check response of homicide units

The mock exercise was held on Saturday to check the response the homicide unit and First Respond teams in a supposed murder incident.

The purpose of this exercise conducted on the directions of IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin was to review the performance of police officials working in homicide unit and check the approach time of respond units. The SP(City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh supervised this exercise and checked the performance of investigation officers.

The participants were earlier briefed how to protect the crime scene after an incident by cordoning off crime scene through a tape and placing traffic cones. They were briefed on how to collect the evidence from the scene, which could be the main clues to trace the perpetrators of crime.

They were briefed on how eye witnesses can be helpful during an investigation of the case.

The IGP Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin and SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani have appreciated SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh for conducting a successful exercise. They directed all police officials to improve investigation techniques as well standards and to hold such mock exercises.