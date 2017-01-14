Police asks PIMS for Tayyaba’s DNA report

Police asked PIMS hospital for the DNA test report of Tayyaba and also asked the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) for the Facebook forensic report.

The DNA report would determine her real parents, which has to be submitted in Supreme Court (SC) on 18 January. The investigative team asked the hospital to submit the report quickly.

The investigative team also asked the FIA to submit the forensic report of Facebook, to know about people who shared Tayyaba’s photos on Facebook.

