Police arrest 10 alleged pornographers in Lahore

At least ten people including two women were apprehended by the police for allegedly being involved in production and distribution of lewd content on Saturday (today).

According to reports, the suspects arrested in Lahore’s Sabzazar area, screened pornography in a private cinema hall and also sold videos to their contacts in Afghanistan. The authorities further informed that the ringleader, Faisal Bhatti, is involved in this business from the past 10 years.

Police also said that Bhatti with the help of accomplices used the money to lure women into pornography.

The arrested women claimed that they were tricked by the suspects in joining the trade.

The authorities informed that a team has been tasked to arrest the members of the network present in other provinces of the country.