PM has no moral justification to stay in office following BBC report: Tareen

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday said that Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has no moral justification to stay in his office following the BBC report according to which the Sharif family has owned flats in London since the 90’s.

Asking the PM to step down, he said that a fraudulent party had no right to lead the nation and that there was no other option except accountability

He went on to say that PTI is fighting a war to steer the country out of quagmire of corruption and to give the younger generations a corruption free Pakistan. “Younger generations stand with us in this war,” he added.