PIA introduces Sky Show, a new inflight entertainment system from today

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has launched a new inflight entertainment system providing intranet facility on few of its prime domestic flights from today (Saturday). The system will allow passengers to access the infight entertainment content using their own cellphones, tablets and laptops.

According to a statement issued by the airline’s spokesman, initially, the facility will be available on selected flights on Karachi-Islamabad and Karachi-Lahore routes. The flight numbers that will have this service are PK-300, PK-301, PK-302, PK-303, PK-304 305, PK-308 and PK-309. The system is being launched on a trial basis, to be extended to other flights in the next few weeks, after obtaining feedback from the public.

In the first phase a total of 30 hours of content would be available including dramas, comedy, kids movies, tilawat, documentaries, safety videos, Urdu feature films and music.

For the second phase work is underway on an app that will have 50 hours of content including western movies, interactive games for kids and moving maps, the spokesman added.