Panamagate: PTI announces schedule for rallies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to tighten the grip around the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and has announced the schedule for the further protest rallies.

According to the schedule, the rallies will be held in Dera Ghazi Khan, Kasur, Sahiwal and North Punjab on January 15, January 22, January 29 and February 5 respectively.

PTI leader Jehangir Tareen said that apart from fighting the case in the court, we also would fight it in front of the masses.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry maintained, “Everybody knows about Panamagate case and even now, they are asking about evidences”.

