Pakistan’s old-style cricket doesn’t really have future: Arthur

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur, on the other day, said that the national team’s old fashioned approach in ODI cricket doesn’t really have a future in the one-day game.

Speaking after the visitors’ 92-run loss at the Gabba in Brisbane, the South African said that the side went back to “old-style cricket” where scores of 300 plus are impossible.

“Even though from the fifth ODI in England we had devised a brand that worked for us, tonight we went back to old-style cricket, which doesn’t really have a future and it means that we don’t get the scores of 300 that we need,” he said after the loss which saw Pakistan trail the five-match series 1-0.

“One-day cricket has moved on. Like we saw Chris Lynn tonight come in and it looked like he was playing T20 cricket again. That’s where the game’s going.

“Scores of 300 are the norm. Three-hundred used to be incredibly good and teams used to win more times than not, but on wickets like this, teams aren’t going to win. Three-hundred is a 50-50 score,” he added.

Arthur added that Pakistan’s batsmen don’t have the strike rates needed for a mammoth total, which is largely due to lack of confidence.

“Our strike rates aren’t where they need to be to get 300,” he said. “The players have got the ability, there’s no doubt. This is an unbelievable group of players and they work so hard.

“However, it’s just about backing themselves. It’s all about getting confidence in those situations to play the cut or hit one over extra cover and try and put some pressure back on the bowler. That’s a confidence thing.”

The head coach lamented that despite bowling superbly in the beginning of the match Pakistan were unable to contain Australia to a low score.

“We’re not going to get Warner and Smith out [so soon again],” said Arthur. “We’re not going to have that opportunity again.

“Wade played exceptionally well, but I still felt like we could have got them about for 220 or 230. We let that slip just a little bit.”

Talking about Pakistan ODI captain Azhar Ali’s injury, the former Australia coach said he still doesn’t know who will lead the side if he is ruled out of the second ODI.

“That’s something we’ll have to work out tomorrow. I’ll have a chat to the convener of selectors and we’ll work something out. We’ll have to wait on all the scans tomorrow,” he said.

“Losing Sarfraz [Ahmed], [Mohammad] Irfan, and [Shoaib] Malik was all a bit of a calamity. But we’ll pick up the pieces and see who’s available for Sunday,” he added.

