Pakistan should ‘neutralise’ terror groups: Gen Mattis

US defence secretary-designate James Mattis has said if confirmed, he would tell Islamabad the need to “expel or neutralize” externally-focused militant groups operating with impunity within the country.

At his confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Forces Committee on Thursday afternoon Mr Mattis underlined the need to stay engaged with Pakistan while asking it to do more to eradicate terrorism from the region.

“If confirmed, I will work with the State Department and the Congress to incentivise Pakistan’s cooperation on issues critical to our national interests and the region’s security, with focus on Pakistan’s need to expel or neutralise externally-focused militant groups that operate within its borders,” Mr Mattis told the committee while responding to a question.

The 66-year-old Marine general, who retired in 2013 after serving as commander of the US Central Command, was responding to a question if he supports conditioning the US aid to Pakistan.

Nick-named as “Mad Dog”, Mattis told lawmakers that Pakistan has “learned some hard lessons” because of its dealings with the Afghan Taliban, as violence in that country reflects. “I believe they should do more to collaborate with their neighbour. We should urge Pakistan to take further action against the Taliban and the Haqqani Network,” Mattis said.

The Haqqani Network, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks on Western and Indian interests in Afghanistan, including the 2008 bombing of the Indian mission in Kabul.

“Sanctuaries and freedom of movement for the Afghan Taliban and associated militant networks inside Pakistani territory is a key operational issue faced by the Afghan security forces. If confirmed, I will examine efforts to deny sanctuary to the extremist forces undermining the stability and security of Afghanistan,” he said, responding to a query.

Arguing that countries in the region “have the esponsibility to support the reconciliation process” in Afghanistan, he said the countries in the region “should increase pressure on the Afghan Taliban and associated militant networks” to stop their campaigns of violence. He said the US ties with Pakistan have had highs and lows. “We have long faced a lack of trust within the Pakistani military and government about our goals in the region. If confirmed, I will work to build the trust that we need for an effective partnership,” he said.

For years, Pakistan has battled internally-focused extremist organisations within its border and with the US help, he said. “In a sign of its commitment, its military has suffered significant casualties in this counterinsurgency effort,” Mattis said, adding that the US has conducted military exercises with Pakistan in an effort to increase thrust and interoperability.