Pakistan does not interfere in other countries’ affairs: Fatemi

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Saturday said Pakistan had the policy of not intervening in the affairs of other countries.

Pakistan wanted good cordial relations with all the countries including United States, he said this while talking to a local TV channel.

He said the US did not have policy of inviting foreign leaders for president’s inaugural ceremony but anyone could be called in private capacity. He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif believed in a peaceful neighbourhood policy and Pakistan was enjoying good ties with many countries. Tariq Fatemi said that Pakistan had rendered sacrifices in the war against terrorism, which were highly appreciated and acknowledged internationally.

The operation Zarb-e-Azb was launched for complete elimination of terrorism from the country, he added. Pakistan, he said, had assured Afghanistan that its soil could not be used against any country. He said India had failed in getting Pakistan isolated in the world.

He said the international community and some Indian intellectuals admitted that the Kashmir movement was totally indigenous freedom struggle. The prime minister had courageously highlighted the Kashmir issue at international forums, he added.

Commenting on tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he said Pakistan had played a pivotal role in defusing tension between the two countries. To a query, he said China was assisting and investing in various sectors in Pakistan which would bring visible change within five years.