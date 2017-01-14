Pakistan desires to strengthen ties with Trump regime: Ambassador Jilani

Pakistan has expressed the desire to strengthen bilateral relations with the new United States administration i.e. the Trump regime.

Addressing a New Year Luncheon at the Pakistani embassy for correspondents of print and electronic media on Saturday (today) Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Jalil Abbas Jilani said that Pakistan has launched a historic campaign against terrorism and the new US administration is fully aware of the obstacles Islamabad is facing to counter terrorism

Ambassador Jilani said that over the last few years, the terrorist incidents in Pakistan had reduced significantly by 70 percent, further adding that Pakistan Stock Market has surpassed the other markets in the region.

He said there is no organised presence of Daesh within Pakistan, however, the country is concerned over growing influence of the militant group’s influence in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Jilani expressed hope that Pak-US cooperation would be further strengthened in the fight against terrorism by revisiting sale of F-16s and Coalition Fund issues.

He contended that the emergence of extremist and violent organisations was the outcome of instability and violence all over the world.

On Indus Water Treaty, Ambassador Jilani said Pakistan had requested the World Bank to play the role of an administrator in terms of the legal and technical objections raised by Pakistan on Kishan Ganga and Ratle hydropower projects in India. However, India had requested for an appointment of a neutral expert.

“Pakistan believes that the mandate of a neutral expert was limited,” he said.

He reiterated that Pakistan would like to engage in a sustained, meaningful dialogue with India in order to resolve all the outstanding issues peacefully.