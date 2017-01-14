Pak Army clears Lowari tunnel for traffic after heavy snowfall  

The Pakistan Army Saturday Lowari tunnel that was blocked for all kind of traffic due to heavy snowfall.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the timely action of engineers of Pakistan Army helped in clearing the snow from the tunnel and the flow of traffic was made possible.

All the stranded cars and passengers have now departed for their respective destinations.

The snowfall in other parts of the country also continues as Quetta, Ziarat, Kachlak and Mastung witness the first snowfall of the season.

The scenery has been covered with white blanket as six inches of snow is recorded in Ziarat and three inches in Quetta.

The Met Office has predicted rain and snowfall for the next two days as well.

Snowfall has also been continuing in patches at the tourist spot Fort Munro located six thousand, four hundred and seventy feet above sea level in the mountain areas of Dera Ghazi.

The tourists from south Punjab are going to Dera Ghazi Khan to enjoy the weather and snowfall.