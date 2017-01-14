No complaint registered with police over citizens’ disappearances: minister

Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid informed the Senate on Friday that no formal complaint was registered with Islamabad police over citizens’ disappearances.

He said that on the directives of Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, the police also contacted the reporters who filed stories claiming that complaints had been registered.

On Thursday, Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani expressed concern over incidents of disappearance and sought a reply from the Minister of State for Interior about the five missing persons.

Meanwhile, Zahid Hamid on behalf of the Minister for Finance Ishaq dar submitted the first State Bank of Pakistan’s quarterly report for the year 2016-17 and the progress report of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the period 2014-16 before the House.