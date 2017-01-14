Nisar lashes out at PPP, defends meeting leaders of proscribed outfits

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Saturday (today) lashed out at Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for criticising his meetings with the leaders of proscribed organisations.

Nisar while talking to media representatives in Kallar Syedan, a sub-district of Rawalpindi admitted that there are photographs of him meeting leaders of proscribed organisations.

Nisar further said that it is unfair to link everything to Maulana Ahmad Ludhi­anvi, chief of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ).

“Everyone knows the issues PPP has with me,” Nisar said.

The interior minister questioned if PPP leaders during their tenure did not meet the leaders.

“Which PPP leader did not meet leaders of proscribed organisations in their time?” he asked.

Responding to criticism of his remarks in the Senate that outlawed sectarian organisations should not be equated with those of terrorist outfits, Nisar asked whether it was “a crime” to suggest that separate laws should be formed to deal with groups proscribed on sectarian basis to remedy the “confusion being created”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nisar shocked the Senate after he said banned sectarian organisations could not be equated with banned terrorist groups. The Shia-Sunni conflict, he argued, went back 1,300 years. Responding to the objection to his meeting with a delegation comprising members of a banned outfit, the interior minister said outlawed sectarian organisations should not be equated with those of terrorist outfits.