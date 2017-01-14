Need to change PM, not NAB Ordinance: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in a statement has said that those involved in theft of a thousand rupees are in jails while those who have stolen billions are free.

“NAB should be handed over to me for three months. I will hang all looters upside down. There is a need to change the Prime Minister (PM) rather than NAB Ordinance,” he said while talking to journalists outside Supreme Court (SC) here Friday.

He underlined that ‘it is difficult to find out a Sadiq and Amin in the country. I have heard a new Qatari letter is coming. Rulers stand mired in Panama case’.

He held, “PM himself said that he has all the evidence, but he hasn’t submitted any. He is trying to escape from court, from justice. But he is answerable to the people. His replying to allegations is not an act of kindness on his part, it is his duty to make his position clear.”

“Sharif family has not admitted that they own London flats. ICIJ has already said Maryam Nawaz is beneficiary owner of those flats. It is hard to believe that while his children became billionaires, the PM didn’t know about it,” he underlined.

He went on to say that that the PM has indulged in money laundering.

He held that a ‘corrupt’ prime minister will never let National Accountability Bureau (NAB) do accountability.

He said the entire Western world holds their leaders up to these standards of morality and leaders are not expected to lie.

He questioned as to why no one is talking about the fact that Maryam is a beneficiary owner and that when the flats were purchased, she did not have the financial capability to buy them.

“They repeatedly said that they have documentation and money trails,” he added. He said we brought up the FIA report, we brought up the BBC documentary with the same money trail and then there is the Al Toufeek judgment which had the four flats attached.

“And then there was the Ishaq Dar affidavit which matched the FIA findings about the Kazi family,” Imran said. He further added that this is a defining moment for Pakistan. Imran Khan said that this is the time that will decide if the law is same for everyone.

“His lawyer is trying to prove that special circumstances apply to the prime minister and that to prove him guilty people need to witness him actually stealing money,” he said.

He further added that Panama Papers proved to be sheer bad luck for the Sharifs though their corruption has been suspected for decades.

“Laws against corruption have failed. PTI will revisit this law and amend it in collaboration with other political parties, when it comes to power,” Imran Khan said.