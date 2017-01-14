NCSW for increasing women’s reserved seats in parliament

The National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) on Saturday recommended an increase in women’s quota of reserved seats in the parliament and also to consider modalities for their direct election.

The NCSW’s Law and Policy Committee (L&PC), met under the chairmanship of NCSW Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz discussed the interim report of Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms and Sindh Forced Conversion Law.

The NCSW suggested that at least 10 per cent turnout of women voters in polling stations and constituency should be must to declare an election valid.

The NCSW’s committee appreciated the Sindh Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Act, 2015 that makes provisions for protection of persons against forced conversion.