Minister, traffic DIG visit injured warden

Provincial Minister for Primary Health Khwaja Imran Nazir and Traffic DIG Lahore Ahmad Mobeen visited Mayo Hospital to enquire about the health of injured traffic warden Amjad.

The warden was going home in Sheikhupura after ending his duty when he was confronted by robbers who opened fire on the warden, injuring him seriously.

The DIG said that a case had been registered and that the accused would be arrested soon.

The DIG also announced Rs 100,000 financial assistance for the traffic warden. The minister presented a bouquet to the injured warden and directed the hospital administration to provide him with the best medical treatment.