Kissan Board welcomes restoration of fertiliser subsidy

The Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) has welcomed the prime minister’s announcement to restore fertiliser subsidies.

KBP Senior Vice President Sarfraz Ahmed Khan told APP here on Saturday that the government had taken the decision well in time to save farmers from any troubles.

“Withdrawal of the subsidy on fertilisers could affect millions of farmers in Punjab by increasing their production cost,” he said.

The main objective of the subsidy was to increase the use of fertilisers and raise per acre yield.

“Farmers were very disappointed by the withdrawal of the subsidy,” he added.