Karachi covered in dark wet shroud

The first winter rainfall has turned the weather of Karachi pleasant; however, the power supply to the major areas of Karachi has remained suspended due to rainfall on second consecutive day as well.

Over 200 feeders tripped early Saturday morning and Karachi plunged into darkness as the city received first winter shower.

The intermittent rain continued in major areas of Karachi on the second day here on Saturday, hence, the power breakdown was witnessed in Orangi Town, Site, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Landhi, Korangi, New Karachi and Sarjani Town.

Rain mishaps

Two persons were killed and five others injured in rain-related incidents in the metropolis in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to rescue sources, A 30-year old man, Jamal; resident of Lines Area died due to electrocution, while 35- year-old Abid Sarwar, was electrocuted, and five others were injured when an electric wire fell on them in Korangi Crossing area. As a result, Abid Sarwar, died on the spot while five others fell unconscious. The injured were identified as Kashif, Rashid, Muhammad Bilal, Parveen, and Abid Hussain.

They were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for treatment.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man, Muhammad Asad, resident of Surjani Town was killed when he fell off his motorbike at Kashmir Road. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

According to hospital sources, six people were injured in a roof collapse incident in P&T Colony, adding the condition of one injured woman Shahnaz is critical. The treatment of the injured people was under way in the JPMC emergency department.

Rain brings mayor out

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that defective sewerage system, encroachments on drains and problem with storm water drainage are big challenges and for their resolution, Sindh government needs to cooperate with the city government.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives during his visit to different localities in the city hit by yesterday’s rain, said a statement on Saturday.

He said that all concerned staff of the KMC with machinery were on roads to drain out rain water whereas chairmen of DMCs were also supervising the operation.

He said that permanent steps were required to solve the problem of accumulation of rain water on main roads and its drainage for which we request the provincial government to include such projects in uplift programmes which could ensure swift and proper drainage of rain water.

Cleaning of rain drains should be done on the permanent basis to avoid any problem during the rainy season, he added. Drainage of rain water would take some time; however, municipal bodies are adopting all means to complete the task as soon as possible.

He was accompanied by the DMCs East Chairman Moeed Anwer, DMC Korangi Chairman Nayyar Raza, Senior Director Municipal Services Masood Alam, Director General Technical Services Shahab Anwer and the other officers.

During his visit, the mayor went to Tariq Road, Nath Khan Airport, Malir, NIPA Roundabout, University Road, Nehr-e-Khyam Clifton and other areas.

Rain emergency declared

Provincial Minister for Health, Dr Sikandar Mandhro has declared rain emergency in all the government-run hospitals of Karachi while heads of hospitals had been directed to ensure the presence of doctors, paramedics and medicines in respective institutions.

The rain emergency was declared following flashing rains which started on Friday afternoon and continued in different parts of the city till filing of the news.

Health Services Director Dr Abdul Wahid Panhwar, while talking to agencies, said public sector hospitals have been put on high alert to deal rain-related emergency cases.

He said a control room was also established in Director Health Office at Civic Centre to monitor the rain emergency situation.

Head of Accident & Emergency Department, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Seemin Jamali said rain emergency has already been declared in her hospital to cater road accidents, electrocution and other emergency cases that are frequently reported during rains.

She informed that two electrocution cases were reported in the emergency department during last 24 hours.