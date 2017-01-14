High court to conduct inquiry against AD&SJ in maid torture case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to conduct an inquiry against the additional district & sessions judge (AD&SJ) allegedly involved in torture on his maid.

The inquiry likely to commence next week would be headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani of the IHC.

The IHC registrar has already prepared a preliminary report on the torture of the minor on the notice of Chief Justice Anwer Kansi.

The torture on maid was confirmed in the stated report.

Meanwhile, child maid Tayyaba who was subjected to torture by her employers has vowed to join the police force when she grows up.

“I will hit those who hit me,” said Tayyaba.

The Supreme Court earlier this week decided that Tayyaba would stay at Pakistan Sweet Homes, an orphanage, till her parents are identified.