Govt trying to establish at least one university in every district: state minister

Education and Professional Training Minister Baligh-ur-Rehman said the government was making efforts to establish at least one university or sub-campus at district level across the country for promotion of higher education.

He said this while addressing a prize distribution ceremony of a quiz programme held under auspices of Association for Academic Quality (AFAQ) here on Saturday.

He said the incumbent government was spending huge funds on the provision of missing facilities, and promotion of quality education in the country.

“We have increased funds of Higher Education Commission (HEC) from Rs 41 billion to Rs 82 billion, and in near future, these funds will be raised even further by Rs 91 billion,” he added.

The minister said that National Curriculum Council had been made to bring uniformity of curriculum with the consensus of all provinces.

The government would introduce Quranic education through an act of parliament, and a bill would be tabled in the National Assembly and Senate in the near future in this regard, he added.

He said that a special focus would be given to the character building of students, adding that some new subjects related to healthcare, energy conservation, cleanliness, water consumption, etc. would be introduced.

“Chinese society introduced these subjects in their curriculum a few years ago and it is getting a good response,” he said.

Baligh said that students’ strength in schools had been improved due to the efforts of the government.

JI MPA Dr Wasim Akhtar also spoke on the occasion.