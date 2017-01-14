Former army chief Raheel Sharif to address World Economic Forum

Former army chief General (r) Raheel Sharif will speak at the four-day annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, a local media outlet reported on Friday.

The former army staff will discuss security issues reshaping global agenda and highlight developing opportunities in South Asia under the $55 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Gen Raheel, who retired in November last year, would also highlight Pakistan Army’s counter insurgency operations and improved security environment in the country as well as in the region.

The annual WEF meetings will start from November 17 and continue for four days. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also expected to attend the event.

Gen Raheel will address three sessions of the WEF in addition to speaking at as many events arranged on the sidelines of the sessions. This includes a dinner by Munich Security Conference.

The WEF’s 47th Annual Meeting represents the largest and most diverse meeting of leaders from all stakeholder groups. Priorities of the annual meeting are strengthening global growth, reforming market capitalism, preparing for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and re-imagining global cooperation.