First winter spell: Four die in rain-related incidents in Karachi

At least four people died in rain-related incidents during the wee hours of Saturday (today) when the city received its first winter showers.

The rainfall brought down the temperature by three degrees Celsius during the day, according to officials and rescue workers.

Many parts of the city experienced power outages due to the rain while traffic congestion was witnessed on several roads.

A 25-year-old motorcyclist, identified as Mohammed Asad, suffered serious head injuries when his motorbike skidded on Kashmir Road. He died before he could be rushed to the hospital, according to Edhi Foundation spokesperson. He was a resident of Surjani Town, the spokesperson added.

Two more people died in another rain-related accident. In Nazimabad’s Urdu Bazaar, two motorcyclists, one of them identified as Aijaz Gohar, were killed in a hit-and-run accident that the Rizvia police believed was a result of slippery roads due to the rain.

Another young man died after he came into contact with a snapped electric wire near Korangi Crossing area, according to the Ibrahim Hyderi police.

They added that Abid Sarwar, 35, along with his wife had gone to Korangi Juma Bazaar when an electric wire snapped and fell on him. He died from electrocution, added the police officer. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Several K-Electric feeders tripped as soon as the city received rain, causing power outages in a number of areas including Clifton, Shah Faisal Colony, Tipu Sultan Road, Malir and Landhi, as well as parts of Gulshan-i-Iqbal.

The meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy/cloudy weather with chances of a thunderstorm for the city on Saturday. The minimum temperature is expected to range between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius, according to a Met official.

On Friday, the maximum temperature dropped by three degrees Celsius during the day. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 26 degrees Celsius which dropped to 23 degrees Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperature climbed down to 10 degrees Celsius.

The Met official said PAF Base Masroor received the maximum amount of rainfall, which was six millimetres.

North Karachi and North Nazimabad received 4mm of rainfall, airport (2mm), PAF Base Faisal (1mm) and traces of rain were reported from Landhi.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Development Authority and District Municipal Corporation-South announced a state of emergency in their respective areas.