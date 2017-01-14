Ex-madrassa teacher to stand trial charged with child sex offences in UK

A former teacher at a mosque will stand trial accused of sex attacks on four girls under the age of 14.

Mohammed Haji Sadiq denies the 15 offences involving four underage victims.

The alleged offences took place between 1996 and 2006 at the Madina Mosque in Cardiff.

Sadiq, 80, pleaded not guilty to all charges at Cardiff Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to eight counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, and seven counts of indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14. The trial date has been set for June.