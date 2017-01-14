Crime File: woman killed by train

A woman was killed after being hit by a train in Airport Railway Station area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, a 24-year-old unknown woman was hit by a train while she was crossing a railway track. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Man killed, one injured in road accident

A man was killed and one other injured in a road accident in Jail Chowrangi area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, an unidentified vehicle hit Muhammad Ajaz, 38, and Saleem, 29, while riding on a motorbike.

Muhammad Ajaz died on the spot and Saleem was critically injured. The victims were residents of Patel Para.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsies and treatment, respectively.

Biker injured

A man was injured in a road accident in Malir area of the city on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, 30-years-old Ismail received severe head injuries when his motorcycle slipped on the road due to rains.

He was rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

Police, rangers apprehend two

Rangers and police nabbed two suspected persons affiliated to MQM London and MQM Pakistan on Saturday.

According to details, Rangers conducted a raid in the area of Bahadurabad and nabbed accused Faisal. He was affiliated to MQM Pakistan.

However, police also carried out a search operation in Lyari’s Kalri area and apprehended Kamran. He is told to be a member of MQM London.