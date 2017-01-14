China’s exports increased to Pakistan under CPEC

ISLAMABAD: China’s exports to Pakistan has considerably increased, following the launching of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), reported China Central Television on Saturday.

Trade with countries along the “Belt and Road” witnessed growth, exports to Pakistan rose 11 percent, 14.1 percent. Meanwhile, China’s foreign trade stabilised and returned to growth in the fourth quarter last year, with total foreign trade value up 3.8 percent in the three-month period, data from the General Administration of Customs (GAC) showed Friday.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, China’s exports were up 0.3 percent from a year ago, while imports climbed 8.7 percent, compared with a 0.3-percent decrease in exports and a 2.3-percent rise in imports in the third quarter, according to GAC spokesperson Huang Songping. The country’s exports in yuan-denominated terms dropped 2 percent to 13.84 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars) year on year in 2016, while imports rose 0.6 percent from the 2015 level to 10.49 trillion yuan. The total export and import value decreased 0.9 percent year on year to 24.33 trillion yuan, Huang said at a press briefing.

Huang attributed the trade recovery to supportive policies, a rebound in external demand and a

Huang attributed the trade recovery to supportive policies, a rebound in external demand and a stabilising domestic economy. Despite the sluggish world economy and shrinking trade activity in the past year, some economic indicators slowly improved, Huang said, citing the purchasing managers’ indexes in developed economies, which suggested expansion in the last quarter.

Boosted by growing domestic demand, crude oil imports in 2016 rose 13.6 percent to 381 million tonnes while iron ore imports climbed 7.5 percent to 1.024 billion tonnes, the GAC reported.