China attaches high importance to cooperation with Pakistan, says white paper

ISLAMABAD: China has focused developing relations with Pakistan and other regional countries, seeking common development under CPEC and Belt and Road initiatives, says a white paper issued by China’s State Council, reports China Radio International.

The paper says, China has put forward and actively promoted the Belt and Road Initiative and initiated the establishment of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the Silk Road Fund. China welcomes continued participation by all countries for mutually beneficial outcomes. China attached its cooperation with Pakistan under Belt and Road initiative.

Moreover, China is committed to promoting peace and stability in this region. It follows the path of peaceful development and the mutually beneficial strategy of opening up, and pursues friendly cooperation with all countries on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.

China has participated in regional cooperation in an all-round way and taken active steps in response to both traditional and non-traditional security challenges, contributing to lasting peace and common prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region. Committed to pushing forward the building of regional security mechanisms, China initiated with relevant countries the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Six-Party Talks, Xiangshan Forum and China-ASEAN Ministerial Dialogue on Law Enforcement and Security Cooperation. Within various regional mechanisms, China has made a large number of cooperation proposals in the field of non-traditional security, which have strongly promoted relevant exchanges and cooperation.

China will shoulder greater responsibilities for regional and global security, and provide more public security services to the Asia-Pacific region and the world at large. It was noted that some countries are increasing their military deployment in the region, certain country seeks to shake off military constraints, and some countries are undergoing complex political and social transformations.

Non-traditional security threats such as terrorism, natural disasters and transnational crimes have become more prominent. The paper emphasized that all the regional countries should promote the rule-setting and improve the institutional safeguards for peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

To live together in peace, countries should follow the spirit of the rule of law, the international norms based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and the widely recognized rules of fairness and justice. International and regional rules should be discussed, formulated and observed by all countries concerned, rather than being dictated by any particular country, it added.