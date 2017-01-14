Change of command at Rangers HQ

Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan assumed command of the Punjab Rangers on January 14 in an impressive ceremony held at Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Headquarters, in which the outgoing Director General (DG) Major General Umar Farooq Burki passed on the traditional baton to Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan. The ceremony was attended by sector commanders and other Rangers officials.

In his farewell address, the outgoing DG appreciated the efforts and professionalism of all ranks of the Punjab Rangers. “With rich traditions and a glorified history, Punjab Rangers is a force to be reckoned with. It has attained rapid progress in all fields due to its dynamism and devotion to its cause,” he said.

He added that Punjab Rangers is an important element of the national security apparatus, which not only played an active role in maintaining a vigil on the eastern border but also contributed in meeting internal security challenges in Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.