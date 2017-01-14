‘Ch Nisar is spokesman of terrorist organisations’, says PPP senator Ghani

Pakistan People’s Party Senator Saeed Ghani, while responding to Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, said that PPP’s stance was proven correct that “Nisar Ali Khan is the biggest hurdle in implementation of National Action Plan.”

Senator Ghani said that truth has come in the open that the interior minister has become a spokesman of terrorist outfits. “Chaudhry Nisar is annoyed with PPP because the party opposes terrorists, and will continue to resist terror organisations,” he said.

He said that the federal and Punjab governments were not serious in implementing NAP, and were avoiding taking action against terrorist outfits in Punjab.

Senator Ghani said that Ch Nisar continuing as interior minister—even after making public the report of Quetta tragedy—raises several questions.