Cases can’t be won on basis of allegations, agitation: Marriyum

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan cannot win cases in the courts by levelling fake allegations and politics of agitation.

Talking to media persons after Panama Paper case hearing, she said that the important thing of the case was that mere levelling of allegations, telling lies and with politics of agitation no one could win cases in the court.

The minister said that during the hearing, the PTI changed its lawyers many times but could not present even a single piece of paper which could be regarded as evidence against the three-time prime minister.

She said PTI legal counsels had contested the case only on the basis of documents presented by the PML-N.

Marriyum said that Imran had been raising the slogan of accountability but he should tell what happened to KPK accountability bureau.

She said that so far only one counsel of the PML-N has been giving his arguments, while other counsels will also give their arguments later.

She said that elected prime minister aside, not even an MNA could be de-seated on the basis of baseless allegations of PTI and contradictory political statements.

She advised Imran to avoid talking to media outside the court as his statements regarding daughters and mothers of other people would affect the lives of the common man. “Imran Khan should understand that one should not blame anyone’s daughters,” she said.

The minister congratulated Imran Khan by saying that “yesterday (Thursday) Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif cut another ribbon of PM’s Healthcare programme in Narowal which was a gift for those who could not afford their medical treatment”.

The launch of this programme was part of the fulfillment of PM’s promises with the masses, she went on to say.

Replying to a question, the minister said “the PML-N’s counsel did not mention the name of Panama Papers today as the prime minister had no link with it”.

Marriyum said Imran had the habit of contesting case outside the court as in the courts cases were contested on the basis of legal grounds and he would have to get used to it, adding Imran should avoid levelling baseless allegations.

“Imran Khan should show patience as the PM has already announced that all evidences needed by the court would be presented,” she added.