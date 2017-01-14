Anti-corruption part of development agenda: NAB chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, while addressing NAB officers at NAB headquarters said that it is encouraging for the NAB that for the first time, anti-corruption has been made a part of the development agenda in Pakistan.

“The Planning Commission of Pakistan has included a chapter devoted to issues of corruption in the 11th five year plan and we intend to work closely with the Planning Commission of Pakistan to achieve the goals set for the eradication of corruption,” the chairman said.

He said that fighting corruption is a challenging task. “Serious efforts to combat corruption have been started with the realization that it is our collective social responsibility to eradicate corruption,” he added.

He called upon every single member of society to make an effort by setting their personal, professional, and official conduct above any type of influence.

He directed all officials of the NAB to adopt and demonstrate absolute fairness and transparency in discharge of their national duties.