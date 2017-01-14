AJK president urges UN to play its role for Kashmir dispute

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Ahmad Khan has urged United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres to play its role for Kashmir dispute.

According to Radio Pakistan, he demanded of the UN Human Rights Commission to send a fact finding mission to occupied Kashmir to investigate the gross human rights violations there.

He urged the India to withdraw its troops from the held territory and immediately stop the use of pellet guns and atrocities against unarmed civilians. The AJK president said the freedom movement in Kashmir was indigenous in nature and could not be linked with terrorism.