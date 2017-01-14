AIOUs Accessibility Centres for disabled to serve as model: minister

Minister for Education Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman has said that the Accessibility

Centres (E-learning) set up by Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) for visually impaired students will serve as a model to provide identical support to disabled on a countrywide basis.

The visually handicapped students need special attention to help them live a normal life and to participate in the country’s socio-economic development, he said while inaugurating the newly constructed building at the university’s regional office, Jhang, according to a news release on Saturday.

He also opened the centre established in a building that has been constructed at a cost of Rs110 million within a period of about two years.

The minister lauded the AIOUs recent initiatives of providing special support to the disadvantaged section of the society, particularly the disabled and the prisoners.

Vice Chancellor Prof Shahid Siddiqui said that the accessibility centres have been established almost in all the 44 regional offices of the university, along with the libraries connected with the central library in Islamabad.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui, in his welcome address also highlighted the university’s special initiatives taken during the last two years in the social sector and promotion of research-based cultures.

Those who also addressed the ceremony included former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram and AIOU’s Director Regional Services Mian Arif Saleem Arif.