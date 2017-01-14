90-days plan: CDA to give new look to capital

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already started its 90-day plan to make all its street lights; improve sanitation and zero encroachment. Chairman CDA Sheikh Anser had previously assured the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif about the 90-days plan.

The CDA published an advertisement in the media and warned all the encroacher to remove the illegal structures, occupied spaces in 3 days or be ready to be demolished by the competent authority.

After this, the enforcement directorate has focused on the anti-encroachment drive and demolished many huts, kiosks, and structures which were operational for years.

But in the operation, unfortunately, many of the illegal structures in sector G-11, F-6 and G-7 are still standing.

It is pertinent to mention here that at present the condition of all the 200 public parks, except a few, is also in shambles.

As per 90-days plan, all the streetlights would be made functional in three months. “It seems like the plan which is prepared to curtail encroachment and give a new look to the capital would be proved hollow. The CDA in its first week didn’t achieve as they marked,” said an official of Directorate of Municipal Administration.

Sources said that the CDA may again face the displeasure of PM Nawaz, and this time, not only 4 officials will be removed from their seats but the mayor, members of the authority could face consequences too.

Previously, the PM expressed his displeasure over the performance of the CDA, particularly in regards to the non-functional streetlights in the city, inefficient system for sanitation, garbage collection and disposal, poor state of footpaths and roads, especially in small markets, and growing encroachments and the invisibility of horticultural.

When contacted, Spokesperson for the CDA, Mazhar Hussain said that the drive against the encroachment is going on with full pace without fear and favour and the mayor was all set to change the face of Islamabad.

Answering a question, he said the parks would also be overhauled within 90 days. All the street lights will make functional and the sanitation system will also improve, he concluded.