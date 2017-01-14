13 outlaws arrested; 310 litres liquor, 3 kg narcotics seized

about 1 hour ago BY APP

Islamabad Police arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered 310 litres of liquor, over 3 kilograms of narcotics, looted cash, and gambling tools from their possession, a police spokesman said.

A team of Golra police station raided a house in Sector G-14/3 (Thalla Syedan, Dhok Qureshian) and held Arab Khan, alias Bilu s/o Meharban, while recovering 300 litres of liquor and 380 empty liquor bottles.

The team also arrested Bilal Naseem with 1.125 kilograms of hashish.

Meanwhile, on a tip-off, a Bhara Kahu police team arrested three gamblers Naeem Khan, Nabeel, and Raees red handed and recovered stake money, valuables and gambling tools from them.

The police also arrested accused Tariq with 10 litres of wine.

Bani gala police arrested accused Bedar Khan after recovering a wine bottle.

Karachi Company police apprehended Samoon Karamat involved in decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Margallah police recovered 1400 grams of hashish from accused Nazar Iqbal.

The police also arrested Tariq Mehmud with 380 grams of opium.