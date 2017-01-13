Winter: Rain, snowfall to bring second spell of cold from today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more winter rain in different parts of the country from Friday (today).

Rainfall will occur in Sindh between Friday and Saturday while it will happen at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday to Wednesday.

The cold wave is likely to continue till the next two days with snowfall to persist on mountains.

However rain- thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills expected at a number of places in Balochistan and at an isolated place in Sindh on Friday.

Foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

Synoptic Situation:

An active westerly wave is likely to enter in the country through Balochistan today (Friday) and grip the southern/central and upper parts of the country from the weekend.

Next 24 hrs:

Mostly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions in the country. However rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at number of places in Balochistan and at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana, D.I.Khan, Multan and D.G Khan divisions during (evening/night).

Next 48 hrs:

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at a number of places in Balochistan, while at isolated places in KP, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, Sindh and Punjab.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures:

Skardu -13°C, Astore -12°C, Kalam -11°C, Gupis -10°C, Malamjabba -08°C, Bagrote, Kalat, Dir -07°C, Gilgit, Rawalakot -06°C, Parachinar, Hunza -05°C, Quetta, Drosh -04°C, Chitral, Murree -03°C. – Samaa