Uphold Army’s dignity through selfless devotion, COAS asks troops

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said that the Pakistan Army was a great institution and urged the officials and troops to uphold its dignity by selflessly performing their duties, according to the Inter Services Public Relations.

The COAS on Thursday arrived at Para Ranges in Jhelum, where he witnessed concluding session of Army Firing Competition, the ISPR said in a statement. A total of 667 marksmen – both civilian and servicemen – participated in the four-week-long event.

The unique thing about the event was that 86 war-wounded officers and troops also participated in the competition, it said.

Appreciating performance of partakers, General Qamar Javed Bajwa desired that with more focused preparations our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in international events.

Later, the army chief addressed officers at Kharian Garrison and lauded them for their contributions in counterterrorism operations as part of operation Zarb-e-Azb.

The COAS paid rich tributes to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country and to those as well who got wounded while defending the motherland.

Earlier, upon his arrival, Gen Bajwa was received by Lt-Gen Umar Farooq Durrani, Commander Central Command.

Days after Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah stirred up a controversy by questioning the significance of military courts, army officers raised the issue with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Speaking to the media last week, Rana Sanaullah said that the performance of the military courts hadn’t been up to the mark. The law minister, however, took a U-turn a day later and appreciated the role of military courts in tackling terrorism.

The federal government swung into action and distanced itself from Sanaullah’s remarks, saying that the provincial law minister lacked knowledge about the military courts.

A source said that army offices lodged a complaint about Rana Sanaullah’s recent public remarks about the military courts and questioned the government’s failure to complete its inquiry into Dawn leaks.