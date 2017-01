Two teenage girls were injured in a hand grenade attack on their home in Khoi Goth area of the city on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a 19-year-old girl Samreen, and a 17-year-old Sanam Baloch were injured when one of their relatives threw a hand grenade at their house after refusal to his marriage proposal.

They were rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPM) for the treatment.