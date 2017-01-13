Sindh modifies textbook phrase idolising dictatorship over democracy

The Sindh government has modified a controversial phrase about democracy and dictatorship in a text book for matriculation students after a private TV channel pointed to it in one of its talk shows.

“Dictatorship is better than democracy,” was written in a book by the Sindh Textbook Board.

Hamid Mir, in October 2016, had pointed to it during his TV show Capital Talk.

Taking notice of it, the Sindh Education Department has revised the text, replacing it with: “Democracy is better than dictatorship.”

Commenting on the development, Hamid Mir explained that he became aware of the issue from a Senate Secretariat research study, after which he sought books from all provinces and found them to be supporters of dictatorship.

“Compared to other provinces, much of the glorification is found in Punjab textbooks,” he said, regretting no measures by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – the party which has its government in Punjab and Balochistan, besides centre, and which also claims to support democracy in the state.

Mir also urged Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to address the issue.