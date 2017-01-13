Sindh Governor Saeed uz Zaman laid to rest

Sindh Governor Justice (retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui passed away on Wednesday at the age of 78 while under treatment in a private hospital.

Funeral prayers of the governor were offered at Polo Ground in Karachi on Friday (today).

On the other hand, Sindh Bar Council has suspended judicial matters.

Siddiqui was earlier shifted to a private hospital over the ailment. He is regarded as the 31st Governor of Sindh who was sworn in on November 11, 2016. He served as the Sindh Governor for two months.

The federation had appointed the late Zaman last year after Dr Ishratul Ibad was relieved of his services.

Dr Ibad, belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was relieved from the post last year after he served for at least 15 years in the capacity of the governor.

In his recent move as the governor, Justice (retd) Siddiqui refused to approve Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill following Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah s recommendation.

CM Shah had recommended the late governor to disapprove the bill as the language was needed to be revised.

Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and President Mamnoon Hussain have expressed sorrow over the demise while leaders of various political parties have acknowledged his contribution to national politics in his career.

Justice (retd) Siddiqui also served as 15th Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) for nearly six months from July 1, 1999, to January 26, 2000. Prior to assuming the office of CJP, he had served as the Chief Justice (CJ) of Sindh High Court (SHC) from November 5, 1990, to May 21, 1992.

Besides this, he served as a member of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and as Chairman of Sindh Zakat Council and Chairman of Rule Committee of SHC in his career.

Born in Lucknow of British India, Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui educated himself at University of Dhaka and University of Karachi.