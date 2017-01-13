SHC seeks Rangers’ comments on MQM-London leader’s arrest

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday sought comments from Sindh Rangers director general and the federal law officer on the plea challenging the arrest of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) leader Advocate Saathi Ishaque.

While hearing an urgent application filed by Shabana Ishaque who is the wife of Saathi Ishaque, a division bench headed by Justice Syed Muhammad Farooq Shah, issued notices to the Rangers provincial chief and the deputy attorney general directing them to file their replies by January 16, 2017.

Mrs Ishaque, who had earlier took the Rangers to the court for allegedly harassing her and other family members to elicit information about the whereabouts of her husband, informed the judges through her urgent application that Sathi Ishaque was arrested by the Rangers. “My husband was arrested from his chamber located in Karachi’s Saddar area on 12th January,” the petitioner added. She requested the court to direct the Rangers to produce her spouse before it.

Earlier in her petition, the wife of Saathi Ishaque had submitted that the paramilitary troopers were unconstitutionally persecuting her to tell whereabouts of Saathi Ishaq, adding that she was feeling great apprehension about his safety.

The woman petitioner had informed the judges that On October 22, 2016, she and her husband were busy in routine work at their office when they received a phone call from her son back home, informing them about the raid carried out by the Rangers personnel. She said the Rangers troopers misbehaved with her son and daughter. Her children were kept under illegal detention for an hour in an attempt to seek whereabouts of their father, she added.

Mrs Ishaque had argued that the Rangers raid was unethical and professional misconduct and flagrant violation of the Constitution.