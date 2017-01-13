Seeking bail: SHC grants Sharjeel Memon’s urgent application

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted an application filed by Former Provincial Information Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Leader Sharjeel Inam Memon seeking urgent hearing of his plea seeking extension in projective bail.

Memon, whose protective bails in cases pertaining to illegal allotment of state land and Rs5.76 billion reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him and others had been expired on 26th December last year, moved an application and requested the court to extend his bail.

He moved a plea just after the bail’s expiry seeking extension in the same; however, the matter still stands undecided.

Memon’s Non-Bail-able Arrest Warrant was also issued by An Accountability Court on Saturday which once again directed the investigating officer of the NAB to arrest the accused and produce him before it by Jan 14.

In Friday’s hearing, the former information minister through his counsel, once again filed an application, requesting the court to hear his plea on urgent basis. The SHC bench, headed by Justice Syed Muhammad Farooq Shah, granted his application and issued notices to the NAB’s prosecutor to come up with arguments by 18th January 2017.

Besides corruption charges in information department, Memon is also being investigated by the NAB into alleged illegal allotment and adjustment of lands in 43 Dehs of Malir in favour of Bahria Town.

He had obtained protective bails in both the cases and assured the Sindh High Court (SHC) many times that he would surrender before the trial court; however, he did not turn up.