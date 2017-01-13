Sartaj, Fatemi condole killing of UAE diplomats in Afghanistan

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Friday visited Embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE) to express condolences on martyrdom of five Emirati diplomats in Wednesday’s bomb attack in Kandahar.

The UAE ambassador in Afghanistan was also injured in the attack.

According to a foreign office statement, the adviser and the SAPM signed condolence book placed in the embassy.

While strongly condemning the terrorist attack, they noted that the government and people of Pakistan have been deeply saddened over the tragic incident.

Sadly, diplomats of a friendly country have been targeted while they were on a humanitarian mission for the benefit of common people, they said.

While offering their condolences and prayers for the departed souls, they also prayed for the early recovery of Ambassador Juma Mohammad Abdullah Al Kaabi.

Aziz and Tariq Fatemi said Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with the leadership and people of the UAE in this hour of grief, adding that UAE has remained at the forefront of humanitarian assistance in the world. Pakistan considers an attack on those seeking to alleviate human suffering as an attack on humanity itself, they said.