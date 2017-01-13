PTI has failed to prove allegations against PM: Tallal Ch

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Muhammad Tallal Chaudry on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has failed again in the court to prove allegations of money laundering, corruption, tax evasion and hiding assets levelled against Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his family.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court after the hearing, he said that it has been proved that the prime minister has no link with the above-mentioned allegations as his name was not included in the Panama Papers. PTI’s allegations are totally false and have been levelled on the basis of jealousy and hate. Tallal said that it was PTI’s habit to malign the prime minister as the party knows that the PM is busy in launching new development projects for the people.

He said that PTI was afraid of Maryam Nawaz as they consider her as a rising politician and could not compete with her in the next general elections.

Earlier, PML-N leader Danyal Aziz told media that Imran Khan is a liar and is making efforts to mislead the public on Panama Leaks.