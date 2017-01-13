Provincial Minerals Department and German company Fugro sign agreement

The Provincial Minerals Department and the renowned German mining sector company Fugro, have signed an agreement. It was signed by Minerals Secretary Dr Arshad Mehmood on behalf of Punjab government and Fugro Managing Director Dr Uta Alisch.

Under the agreement, the German company will conduct a survey for exploring oil, gas, and mineral reserves in the province.

Fugro will also start its second phase for exploring mineral reserves at Chiniot and adjoining areas and will submit its report to the Punjab government.

Addressing a ceremony held to celebrate the signing, the chief minister said that an agreement with Fugro was a good omen which will help explore the mineral reserves present in the province. He said that due to the survey, mineral reserves of the province will be estimated accurately and authentic data will be collected.

He said that the German company SST working to estimate coal reserves in the salt range should present its report by the next month, as the report will help estimate coal reserves, which will help in the setting up of a power plant in the area.

Provincial Minister for Minerals Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan, the chief secretary, mineral secretary, energy secretary, mines DG, Fugro Country Project Manager Ralph Braumann, and SST Senior Geologist Johann Gotsis were also present on the occasion.