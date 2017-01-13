PPP’s veteran leader Akbar Khan passed away

SHAMIM SHAHID

Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and former speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Abdul Akbar Khan died here after prolong illness on Thursday morning.

He belonged to Village Speenkai near Rustam Town of Mardan District. Abdul Akbar Khan was a diehard, dedicated and sincere PPP stalwart who had accredited himself as an experienced parliamentarian. He was also known for his expertise on financial matters and had helped a lot in achievements made for the province through forums like National Finance Commission (NFC) and Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Abdul Akbar Khan, 68, had done his MA LLB and was first elected as MPA in 1977 elections. However, due to agitation by opposition alliance, Pakistan National Alliance, the parliament came into being in March 1977 elections was dissolved with imposition of Martial Law on July 5, 1977. For second time, he was elected to provincial assembly in 1988 general elections. He had served the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as its deputy speaker during 1988-1990.

Abdul Akbar Khan had retained the seat in 1990 elections. Similar was his position in 1993, 1997, 2002 and 2008 general elections. He had served as minister in late Mir Afzal Khan cabinet after his (Mir Afzal Khan) revolt against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1993. Similarly he had served as speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in 1994-1996 when Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao succeeded in toppling of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Awami National Party coalition government headed by Sahibzada Pir Sabir Shah government.

In 2008 general elections, Abdul Akbar Khan was elected on both National and provincial assemblies seats. He, however, vacated the National Assembly seat which later on grabbed by party’s former provincial president Khan Zada Khan.

Abdul Akbar Khan was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at village Speenkai Mardan. His Namaz-i-Janaza was attended by thousands of people. A large number of PPP leaders from all over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also attended funeral of late Abdul Akbar Khan. He left behind a son and two widows.